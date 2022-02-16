Gov. Lujan Grisham priority bill to provide free college to every New Mexican passes Legislature

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday applauded the final passage of Senate Bill 140, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, legislation that will enable any New Mexican who wants to pursue a higher education to do so:

“This administration believes in supporting students from cradle to career, and the Opportunity Scholarship provides the resources for every New Mexican who wants to further their education. Not only does this program provide opportunities to build brighter futures, it also helps our state build capacity in high-need fields like teaching, medicine and the trades. This fall, up to 35,000 New Mexicans will go to college for free – that’s a gamechanger for families, communities and businesses around the state. I am grateful to Sen. Stefanics and Rep. Garratt for sponsoring this priority legislation.”

House sponsor Rep. Joy Garratt released the following statement:

“The opportunity scholarship is transformational for adults in our community who are interested in higher education, whether they are returning to school to complete a college degree, or pursuing a certificate or a college degree for the first time in their lives,” said representative Joy Garratt. “It is also significant that the scholarship is open to people taking six credit hours a semester. Many New Mexicans must juggle work and family responsibilities in addition to their coursework; this will make higher education more accessible for everyone in our state.”