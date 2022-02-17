Pipeline Safety Market Anticipated To Reach USD 16.95 Billion By 2030,Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast

Pipeline Safety Market to surpass USD 16.95 billion by 2030 from USD 7.12 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 9.84% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Pipeline Safety Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 16.95 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Market growth is also expected to be driven by improved investment by most oil and gas companies on pipeline infrastructure, network surveillance, leak detection, and the increase in the number of oil and gas leakage incidences/accidents. Over the forecast period, the global pipeline safety market is expected to see growth due to the growing requirement for monitoring and regulation of the fluid dynamics of existing pipelines across the industries of industrial manufacturing, transportation, electricity, and energy supply. Rising pipeline safety issues in the chemical and power generation industries are expected to boost market growth due to strict government regulations on hydrocarbon leakages.

“Growing concerns about pipeline protection in the chemical and power generation industries are expected to boost market growth due to tight government regulations on hydrocarbon leakages. The need for pipeline protection has been motivated by a growing number of man-made disasters such as terrorist attacks, chemical, and gas spills, along with the effect of natural disasters on pipelines” said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Pipeline Safety Market: Key Players

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric Company

• ABB Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Optasense Ltd.

• Senstar Corporation

• Huawei Technologies USA, Inc.

• ESRI Inc.

• Thales SA

The key factor contributing to the growth of the pipeline safety market is the rising investment made in the oil and gas industry, along with the expansion of infrastructure, which triggers the demand for pipes used for the transport of dangerous goods, which in turn would increase the demand for pipeline safety. Growing concerns about the safety of pipelines in the power generation and chemical industries are pushing the demand to expand further in the years ahead. Increased cases of chemical and gas leakage, increased instances of natural calamities affecting the pipeline, and rising terrorist attacks are the other factors that are positively improving the pipeline safety sector. The demand for pipeline protection, monitoring, and leakage detection has been increased by these large networks of pipelines. To track the pipeline system, pipeline companies are introducing sensors and advanced control systems to detect leakages. In the coming years, this rises in pipeline infrastructure would create a lucrative demand for monitoring system vendors.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Pipeline Safety Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by component into Solution and Service, the market is segmented by Technology as SCADA System, Perimeter Security/Intruder Detection System, Industrial Control Systems Security, Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping, Pipeline Monitoring and Other, Market is segmented by Vertical into Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Pipeline Safety Market Segments:

By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

• Pipeline Integrity Management

• Professional Services

• Risk Management

• Engineering and Consulting

By Technology:

• SCADA System

• Perimeter Security/Intruder Detection System

• Industrial Control Systems Security

• Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping

• Pipeline Monitoring

• Other Technology and Solutions

By Vertical:

• Natural Gas

• Crude Oil

• Refined Products

• Other

