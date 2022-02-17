Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share & Forecast 2028 | Global Industry Future Growth, Latest Technology, New Demands, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Trends, Key Players and Revenue Analysis | Market Reports World

“Global Wellness Tourism market size is projected to reach US$ 1178680 million by 2028, from US$ 789890 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2028.”

About Wellness Tourism Market

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wellness Tourism Market

According to the wellness tourism market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in mental illness. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. If not addressed in their early stages, they can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Stress can be caused due to environmental pressures such as work, societal expectations, and monetary problems. Stress can have adverse effects on an individual's lifestyle and health. For instance, out of 100 individuals, 20% of the adults in the US experience stress every year, and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorders are the third major cause of hospitalization in the country.

The Major Key Players Listed in Wellness Tourism Market Report are:

AccorHotels

Canyon Ranch

IHG

Red Carnation Hotels

IHHR Hospitality

Aro Ha

Body And Soul

BodySense

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Hilton

Hyatt

Kamalaya

Marriott

Mountain Trek

Rancho La Puerta

Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America

Wellness Tourism Market Segmentation by Type:

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Wellness Tourism Market Segmentation by Application:

For Old Men

For Young Men

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wellness Tourism in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attentions of Wellness Tourism Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Wellness Tourism market.

The market statistics represented in different Wellness Tourism segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Wellness Tourism are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Wellness Tourism.

Major stakeholders, key companies Wellness Tourism, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Wellness Tourism in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Wellness Tourism market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Wellness Tourism and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Wellness Tourism Market Report 2022

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Domestic Wellness Tourism

1.2.3 International Wellness Tourism

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 For Old Men

1.3.3 For Young Men

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Wellness Tourism Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Wellness Tourism Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Wellness Tourism Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Wellness Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Wellness Tourism Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Wellness Tourism Industry Trends

2.3.2 Wellness Tourism Market Drivers

2.3.3 Wellness Tourism Market Challenges

2.3.4 Wellness Tourism Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

5 Wellness Tourism Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific



9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

