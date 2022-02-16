Illinois EPA Announces $3.7 Million in Funding to the Village of Itasca to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced a total of $3,703,057 in funding to the Village of Itasca (DuPage County) to replace lead service lines in the community water supply. The funding is provided through a low-interest loan from the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, which provides funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The Village of Itasca is eligible to receive principal forgiveness for the loan, and the full amount of the loan will be forgiven by the Illinois EPA.

"Lead service lines will remain a risk to our residents until communities water supplies have the knowledge and resources needed to undertake these replacement projects," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA expanded our drinking water state revolving fund specifically address lead related threats to public health and we are pleased to see communities taking advantage of this vital funding opportunity."

The Village of Itasca's water system has 674 known lead service lines, and 360 of those need full replacement from the water main to the water meter. An additional 314 need partial replacement from the b-box junction to the water meter, as the section of line from the main to the b-box junction have already been replaced. The Village intends to replace the lines in two phases. This funding covers the first phase, which will result in 340 full replacements and 72 partial replacements.

The Illinois EPA provides Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness towards projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. Illinois EPA has made more than $107 million in funding available in the form of principal forgiveness to complete LSLR activity in fiscal years 2021 - 2023, until the allotted funds are expended. As of June 30, 2021, $25,694,950 of the funds were committed to LSLR projects in Illinois. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million in fiscal year 2022 for any one loan recipient.

To learn more about Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund/Pages/default.aspx.