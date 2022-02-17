Submit Release
Spice Ditti shakes off hiatus dust with THE SPICE NETWORK LLC along with a new single, "Successful."

Taneka (Spice Moma) Turner goes to America's got Talent!

The Spice Network's new single "Successful."

Spice Ditti and his wife Taneka (Spice Moma) Turner started the year off with The Spice Network LLC. About to release their first single, "Successful."

Spreading Spice, promoting life, no matter the dislikes, getting money excites, Living Twice.”
— Taneka (Spice Moma) Turner
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upcoming artist Donald (Spice Ditti) Turner and his wife Taneka (Spice Moma) Turner take the mid-south by storm. Spice Moma is no stranger to the industry. Recording and writing her first CD at age 13. One of the most successful songs is called voice-mail.

In 2011, she tried out for American Idol, making it to round three. Spice Moma also auditioned and made it to the second round of America's talent show in 2017. After meeting Spice Ditti years prior, they decided to marry in 2017. Since then, Spice Moma has graduated with 3 degrees and is currently in school for her master's. Spice Moma assists Spice Ditti with booking shows, setting interviews, booking photograph shows/videos, and whatever else is needed. This New year they decided to extend their professionalism by opening their record label, The Spice Network LLC.

Spice Ditti does Graphic, Website, Clothing designs, Mix and Mastering, Recording, Photography, Videography, Promotion, and Writing. A one-stop-shop for all your musical needs. Together they set out on this independent journey to breach the doors of the music industry. They are about to release their new single, "Successful," in a few weeks. Be on the lookout.

The new single, "Successful," is produced by Torreto Bag Beats. The track is about reaching success no matter the hardships or peer pressure we face. Spice Ditti tells a heartfelt story about times he had in the Mid-South. "Successful" is hitting the airwaves, and it's making an excellent promotional run. The Spice Network LLC is also a Publishing Company and will soon release a new music video to the latest hit single, "Successful." Spice Ditti and his wife Taneka (Spice Moma) Turner inspire to give hope and show with true love anything is possible. Keep an ear out for this "Spice" movement. It's the start of a new wave.

Mrs. Taneka Turner
The Spice Network LLC
+1 870-514-4204
thespicenetworkllc@gmail.com

Spice Ditti - I got the "Spice" Visual

