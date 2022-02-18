A New Road Forward, Recovery Is Discovery

Dino Miliotis The Hyer Calling Foundation CFO

Hyer Calling Foundation Launches Awareness Campaign Focused on Reducing Stigma Associated with Substance Abuse Recovery

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyer Calling Foundation CFO, Dino Miliotis, announced today a national awareness campaign to address workplace stigma associated with substance abuse and recovery. “People need a second chance,” said Miliotis, a recovering addict and spokesperson for the Foundation. “The Foundation offers those in recovery the tools needed to get back into the workplace and live productive, meaningful lives.”

For more than 40 years, Miliotis himself has been a driving force in the world of business. Gracing the pages of Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine, to interviews with Sally Jesse Raphael and Oprah Winfrey, this self-made millionaire has done it all. And he lost it all to a more than 20-year addiction to alcohol.

“Those were dark days, going to rehab,” explains Miliotis. “But I vowed it would be my first and last time, I was done.”

Miliotis, best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, made millions stocking the shelves of retail America and 63 other countries. Overnight, he revolutionized the way repellents were sold.

“My claim to fame has always been looking at the market a certain way,” Miliotis said. “Specifically, I see voids in the marketplace, not what currently exists, but what’s missing.”

After coming out of rehab, clean and sober, Miliotis’ chance encounter with Hyer Calling Foundation’s Chairman Kevin Hyer, would be the basis for his new mission and his life’s work. “I refer to it as perfect strangers,” Miliotis explains, describing meeting Hyer for the first time. “We both had similar stories, looking for purpose, wanting to help millions less fortunate, and then it hit us.”

“30-days in rehab is not enough time,” Hyer explains. “It’s evident that care is based only on what insurance will cover and does nothing to address the stigma associated with addiction or recovery.” “How do they enter back into the workplace without being stared at and automatically counted out?” he adds. “Something had to change.”

There’s no doubt some employers are hesitant to hire a recovering addict, and with good reason. According to Better Addiction Care, the relapse statistics are but a sobering reminder of how fragile the recovery process can be.

• 90% of heroin users relapse.

• 90% of people with an alcohol addiction relapse.

• 88% of methamphetamine users relapse.

• 71% of marijuana users relapse.

“We can’t ignore these statistics any longer,” says Miliotis. “Our Foundation is doing something about it--we address these issues head-on, offer solutions, second chances, and hope.” He adds, “It's a truly rewarding experience that's changing lives, every donation counts.”

The Foundation focuses on reducing the stigma of substance abuse addiction—in essence improving the workplace experience. Customized programs include professional counseling, family counseling, life coaching, career counseling, job placement assistance, and legal services. "All at no-cost to those accepted," says Miliotis, "this is definitely the gold standard in recovery and care."

To donate go to https://donate.thehyercallingfoundation.org/ or call (910) 599-2854, or email Dino.Miliotis@hyercalling.org - The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.

“What’s most rewarding, at least for me, is offering job placement assistance through our vast network of employers,” says Miliotis. “Employers stepping up, getting involved, and willing to give others a fresh start.”