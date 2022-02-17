Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Feb. 14

This week, two of my proposals were heard in committee. Senate Bill 655, which was heard in the Missouri Senate Health and Pensions Committee, allows any county the option to provide coverage for all public safety personnel in the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System. This is another tool to attract and retain quality employees for our communities.

Also, the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee, which I chair, heard Senate Joint Resolution 37. This resolution would ask Missouri voters to decide if they want to change the threshold for initiative petitions.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Circuit Clerk Day at the Capitol Heather Officer (Laclede County), Sen. Crawford and Tiffany Phillips (Polk County)

State FFA Officers Day at the Capitol Senator Crawford and Kraysen Leonard (Cedar County)

Dallas County Technical Center Day at the Capitol Director, Melanie Ryan

Benny Salkil (Cedar County) visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Carolyn Crooker, Director, Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau; Sen. Crawford; and Marcy Barnhart, Director, Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau

Recorders Association of Missouri Annual Lobby Day at the Capitol Lindsay Koch (Texas County), Sen. Crawford and Jennifer Raef (Laclede County)

Missouri Municipal League Day at the Capitol, Sedalia Andrew Dawson, Bob Cross, Tina Boggess, Sen. Crawford, Rhiannon Foster, Tom Oldham, Steve Bloess and Lucas Richardson

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice, Dade County Sheriff Max Huffman and Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Skyline High School Softball Team was recognized for their Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 State Championship at the Capitol.