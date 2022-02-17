Jury Convicts Fairbanks Man of Girlfriend’s 2017 Murder

February 16, 2022

(Fairbanks, AK) – A Fairbanks jury today found 42-year-old Roberto Leal Jr. of Fairbanks guilty of murder in the second degree in the July 2017 killing of Robyn Gray.

Leal was Gray’s boyfriend at the time. He was convicted for strangling her to death at her residence in Fairbanks.

Leal faces a sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison. He is currently being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 30 before Judge Michael MacDonald.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock, who prosecuted the case, thanked the Fairbanks Police Department for its hard work in investigating the crime. Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire commended the work of the Fairbanks Police Department, Baldock, and paralegals Jennifer McCormick and Allison Watega in bringing Leal to justice.

