Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,932 in the last 365 days.

Jury Convicts Fairbanks Man of Girlfriend’s 2017 Murder

February 16, 2022

(Fairbanks, AK) – A Fairbanks jury today found 42-year-old Roberto Leal Jr. of Fairbanks guilty of murder in the second degree in the July 2017 killing of Robyn Gray.

Leal was Gray’s boyfriend at the time. He was convicted for strangling her to death at her residence in Fairbanks.

Leal faces a sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison. He is currently being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 30 before Judge Michael MacDonald.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock, who prosecuted the case, thanked the Fairbanks Police Department for its hard work in investigating the crime. Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire commended the work of the Fairbanks Police Department, Baldock, and paralegals Jennifer McCormick and Allison Watega in bringing Leal to justice.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

You just read:

Jury Convicts Fairbanks Man of Girlfriend’s 2017 Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.