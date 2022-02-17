BBC RADIO Berkshire Air first plays for Two of UK rapper M A Y new songs Live On show Presented by Alex West
M A Y played ON BBC RADIO BerkshireLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBC Radio Bershire Presenter Alex West showcases the very best new music around. With a particular focus on talent from or living in the county's Berkshire & Hampshire , expect to hear two hours of pure fire with the latest releases and an expertly curated playlist of the best tunes being dropped from homegrown & local talent. Alex West played two of M A Y new songs on 08.01.22 titled "Home Run" & "Live Fast Die Young" on the same night on his show which is rare for artists to hold on the show M A Y was featured the following week of 22.01.22 with his song "WANNABE" Produced by Doc The producer.
Leroy Rose known professionally as M A Y has been working on music since late 2020 during strict lockdown laws built a home recording studio, with 11 songs available on all streaming platforms and a lot of unreleased material his continuous hard work and late sleeping hours seem to be paying off. M A Y has a unique sound and sticks out from the crowd with his cross singer/rapper sound which is a mix between both, and "HOME RUN" a relatable heavy-hitter, and the single is available now for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.
M A Y has been making noise from London to Berkshire & Hampshire this past year and 2022 is looking bright for the musician.
For M A Y To be featured and aired numerous times on this show is definitely a big step for the London Based star to further his up and coming talent to endorse within his music career.
To watch other videos or stream music by M A Y, he has created simply search for him on YouTube, Instagram, Spotify or apple itunes.
