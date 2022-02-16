Submit Release
First Annual Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony and National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade

Dear O’ahu VSO leaders and members you are all invited to attend the first annual Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony and National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade scheduled for 29 March, 2022.

Vietnam Veterans Day Parade (vietnamveteransparade.org)

Let’s show our Vietnam Veterans the love and respect they never received 50+ years ago. Help us make this the biggest Vietnam Veterans events in the country.

Please share this important information with your members.

Ceremony – Ft DeRussy, Kuroda Field 1630. Dress, aloha professional

Vietnam Veterans Parade – Kalakaua Ave., and Saratoga St 1800

All VSOs are invited to attend the ceremony and participate in the parade. If you are interested in attending the ceremony and participating in the parade please contact; MGySgt (ret) Earl Hurrey [email protected], 808-425-2908

Park at Kapiolani Park by the band shell. Ceremony shuttle will run from 1500-1630. Parade ends at Kapiolani Park.

First Annual Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony and National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade

