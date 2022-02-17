Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,944 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate African American Literature at Houston Elementary School

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, February 11, at 9:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District and education leaders in celebrating Black History Month at Houston Elementary School’s African American Read-In. This event will commemorate Black authors through read-alongs and spoken word performances.

The National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature.

When:

Friday, February 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education Camile Townsend, Principal, Houston Elementary School Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, President, Washington Teachers’ Union

Where:

Houston Elementary School 1100 50th Place, NE *Closest Metro Stations: Deanwood Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Deanwood Recreation Center*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. 

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate African American Literature at Houston Elementary School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.