Mayor Bowser to Celebrate African American Literature at Houston Elementary School

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, February 11, at 9:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District and education leaders in celebrating Black History Month at Houston Elementary School’s African American Read-In. This event will commemorate Black authors through read-alongs and spoken word performances.

The National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature.

When:

Friday, February 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education Camile Townsend, Principal, Houston Elementary School Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, President, Washington Teachers’ Union

Where:

Houston Elementary School 1100 50th Place, NE *Closest Metro Stations: Deanwood Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Deanwood Recreation Center*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].