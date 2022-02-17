Equal Justice Now Announces Return of The 2nd Annual Ben Crump Equal Justice Now Awards
The Ceremony is Back After A Two-Year Hiatus Due To The COVID-19 PandemicLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit social welfare organization Equal Justice Now (EJN) announces the return of The Ben Crump Equal Justice Now Awards, after a two-year forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the second annual ceremony honoring individuals who have been chosen based on their work and philanthropy resulting in great strides for human rights and justice.
The 2nd Annual Ben Crump Equal Justice Now Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the LAX Marriott in Los Angeles, CA. EJN is accepting corporate sponsorships in the range of $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000, with varying benefits at each donation level. Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates will manage all sponsorship donations. The organization is also introducing an innovative method of receiving individual donations using the MyCutTV app, where contributors can view exclusive EJN video content for a small gift of $1- $4.
Premiering in 2019, The Ben Crump Equal Justice Now Awards is named after famed equal rights attorney Ben Crump, counsel on high-profile cases including George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown. Ben Crump is a major collaborator of EJN. Past awards honorees include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Darrell D. Miller Esq., Jemele Hill, Judge Greg Mathis, and Willard Jackson.
Equal Justice Now is a non-profit social welfare organization that advocates for comprehensive police and criminal justice reform, an end to systemic racism, and securing the right and ability to vote for every person. The organization presents awards to honor notable public figures whose efforts serve to advance the cause of equality and justice, protecting the Civil Rights of all Americans.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or (323) 933-8007.
