Tân Sơn Nhất Airport closes a runway for maintenance

VIETNAM, February 16 -

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — Photo qdnd.com

HCM CITY — A runway of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City will be closed from 2pm on February 21 to 2pm on March 15 for maintenance and upgrades.

The airport will connect some under-construction taxiways in parallel with the runway under a plan previously approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

The authority has reduced the number of flights to 30 per hour from February 21 to April 30 due to the closure of the runway. Airlines are requested to utilise flight slots to ensure their effectiveness and increase night flights.

The CAAV directed the Southern Airport Authority and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to work with HCM City’s Department of Transport to arrange public means of transport to meet the needs of passengers, contributing to easing congestion at the airport. — VNS