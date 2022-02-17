Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 23 & 24

CHEYENNE, Wyo - The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 23-24, 2022 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne.

The Commission will meet Wednesday, February 23, from noon to 5:00 p.m., in the Conference Room of the Planning Building for lunch and a priority-setting workshop led by WYDOT staff. Commission members will also attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s Dinner and Networking Reception at 6:30 p.m. that same evening, but no official business is to be conducted at this event.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, February 24, at 8:30 a.m., in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

-30-