Gov. Kemp Announces Record-breaking Job Creation from Economic Development Projects in First Half of FY22

GEORGIA, February 16 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced that economic development projects secured in every region of the State of Georgia resulted in record-breaking job creation for the first half of the fiscal year (July 1 and December 31, 2021). These 160 locations or expansions supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce division will result in the creation of nearly 24,400 jobs and $9.8 billion investment in the state.

“Companies of all kinds are finding a welcome home in Georgia as they choose the Peach State to create thousands of new jobs and invest their time and money,” said Governor Kemp. “Global business is changing rapidly, and we’ve made it a priority to concentrate on producing opportunities for hardworking Georgians in every region that will last for generations to come. We look forward to the positive impact these projects will have once completed.”

This accounts for a 52 percent increase in jobs compared to the first six months of the previous fiscal year. Areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for 60 percent of jobs created and 78 percent of investments during the period.

Key industry sectors include automotive, advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and data centers. In addition to the $5 billion, 7,500-job investment in a new carbon-conscious campus by automotive innovator Rivian, additional projects focused on recycling and sustainability gained ground in the state, adding to the ways Georgia will continue to contribute to tomorrow’s solutions. In Richmond County, German-based multi-metal recycler Aurubis will invest $340 million in a state-of-the-art recycling and secondary smelting facility – the first-of-its-kind in the U.S. Bioplastics company NANTRenewables will build a manufacturing facility in Chatham County for production of its biodegradable, daily-use products such as plates and other dinnerware.

These companies join earlier 2021 investments such as Plug Power Inc., which broke ground during the period in August on a green hydrogen fuel production plant in Camden County.

Among the variety of projects in rural communities, Georgia-headquartered Amcor selected Bacon County for its newest manufacturing facility for its subsidiary, InFlex. The $8 million, 100-job project in Alma will help Thomson-based Amcor continue to deliver technology and products such as high-strength, lightweight polymer products used in the automotive, packaging, and construction industries.

In addition to these investments, the Georgia Ports Authority has played a key role in securing diverse projects such as temperature-controlled storage leader Lineage Logistics and helping American Peanut Growers Group products reach their worldwide customer base. Additional logistics assets driving Georgia’s growth include Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the state’s extensive rail network, growing cold storage facilities, and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s maintenance and development of Georgia’s highway and interstate system.

Germany again ranked among the top countries for foreign direct investment, along with Canada, Japan, and France. Four businesses from each of these countries located or expanded in Georgia during the period, and the State of Georgia also maintains international offices in each area. Projects from The Netherlands topped both the jobs and investment charts, followed closely by Korea in both categories. Netherlands-based Vanderlande in Marietta announced a 500-job, $59 million expansion in Marietta. Korean multinational corporation SK Group subsidiary SKC will join with other business partners to manufacture glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips in Covington. The company will invest more than $473 million in this unprecedented venture, which involved research conducted at Georgia Tech’s Packaging Research Center – an example of a full-circle investment.

Cannondale, a premium brand of Dorel Industries, Inc., and Remington Arms were among the sports and outdoor companies that selected Georgia to meet their growth needs. These companies announced locations in Effingham County and Troup County, respectively.

The state’s award-winning Georgia Quick Start workforce training program helped secure a variety of projects, including an expansion at Georgia Made comfort technology leader Purple Innovation, Inc. in Henry County; door manufacturer Steves & Sons Inc.’s location in Turner County; and in Walker County, the expansion of another Georgia made certified manufacturer, GE Appliances subsidiary Roper Corporation. For more than 40 years, Quick Start has provided specialized training tailored specifically to business needs. The unique program is administered through the Technical College System of Georgia.

Tech projects remain on the rise as well. Micron Technoloy, Inc., Cisco, and Visa are among the companies in Atlanta that are indicative of Georgia’s increasing role in the technology and innovation sectors. The new $500 million campus announced for Intuitive Surgical Operations in Gwinnett highlights the growing strength of Georgia’s diverse life sciences communities, which employ more than 68,000 people across biotech, biopharma, medical devices, research, animal sciences, cybersecurity, and more.

“There is no better way to ensure the health and prosperity of our families, schools, communities, and state than to provide Georgians with access to the jobs of the future. Governor Kemp’s focus on protecting the lives and livelihoods of our citizens over the last two years has led to an incredibly bright future in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’m proud to thank our many partners who have made these transformational projects a reality.”

