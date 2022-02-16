Coffeyville man sentenced to life in prison for 1st degree murder for 2019 shooting death

KANSAS, February 16 - INDEPENDENCE – (February 16, 2022) – A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County District Court by Judge F. William Cullins on one count of first-degree murder.

Mason pleaded no contest to the charges on December 20, 2021, for his role in the 2019 shooting death of Kimberly Meeks in Independence. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Stephanie Plaschka of Schmidt’s office.