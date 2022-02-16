Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,953 in the last 365 days.

Coffeyville man sentenced to life in prison for 1st degree murder for 2019 shooting death

KANSAS, February 16 - INDEPENDENCE – (February 16, 2022) – A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County District Court by Judge F. William Cullins on one count of first-degree murder.

Mason pleaded no contest to the charges on December 20, 2021, for his role in the 2019 shooting death of Kimberly Meeks in Independence. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Stephanie Plaschka of Schmidt’s office.

You just read:

Coffeyville man sentenced to life in prison for 1st degree murder for 2019 shooting death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.