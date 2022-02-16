Saskatchewan's Strong Economy Leads Nation in Growth in Two Key Economic Indicators

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2022

Saskatchewan's Year-Over-Year Growth in Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Trade is the Highest in the Nation

Saskatchewan's strong economy is leading the country in year-over-year growth in manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.

Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales increased 35.8 per cent (seasonally adjusted) between December 2020 and December 2021, while wholesale trade increased 32 per cent (seasonally adjusted) between December 2020 and December 2021.

"This significant growth shows the strength of Saskatchewan's economy and that we are creating wealth and good jobs for communities across the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With one of Canada's most competitive business environments, we will continue to increase exports and attract investment to support this economic growth."

The sectors that had the highest increases in manufacturing sales between December 2020 and December 2021 were chemical manufacturing (94 per cent), food manufacturing (16 per cent), and fabricated metal products (13 per cent).

Three of the top performing sectors that drove the year-over-year growth in wholesale trade were building materials and supplies, motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories, and machinery and equipment. Between December 2020 and December 2021, they increased by 19 per cent, 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

In December 2021, the total value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan was more than $3.2 billion, while the total value of manufacturing shipments was more than $1.7 billion.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Ministry of Trade and Export Development Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca