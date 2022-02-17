22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for David Dowd circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

16 February 2022

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Dowd. There are 16 applicants, of whom three indicate they are female and five report being minority applicants. Four presently work in the private sector and 12 are employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 51.2 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:

Mary Pat Carl m Francisco J. Carretero m Nicole Colbert-Botchway Michael J. Colona Richard A. Harper Craig K. Higgins Thomas A. McCarthy Matthew C. Melton Michael J. Mettes Patrick J. Monahan Lynne R. Perkins David A. Roither Jason A. Tilley Michael L. Walton Rochelle M. Woodiest John L. Wright

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, February 28 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, Third Floor, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing are required. Immediately after the interviews, the commission plans to meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chairman; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson; and Andre Harris.

