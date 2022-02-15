2022-02-15 10:01:49.09 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Eldon

2022-02-15 10:01:49.09

A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Scratchers prize after purchasing a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” ticket at Mini Mart, 381 Highway W, in Eldon.

Initially, she only partially scratched off the winning ticket.

“I saw that it was a $5,000 winner,” the player explained. “I didn’t think I needed to scratch off the rest.”

The next day, while sitting down for a meal, she finished playing the ticket and realized she had won the top prize of $50,000.

“I had my food in front of me, and I couldn’t eat it,” she said. “I was so surprised!”

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game that launched in July . The game features prizes from $3 all the way up to $50,000. It currently has over $4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in Miller County won more than $5.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $509,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.