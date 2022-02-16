AB1011 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2022-02-16

WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to amend 146.81 (4); and to create 50.373, 146.83 (3f) (b) 3m. and 655.27 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: video recording of surgical procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, requiring the exercise of rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)