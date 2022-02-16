Secretary Hammond Tours Rhino Medical Supply in Columbia, SC

On February 15, 2022, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond toured Rhino Medical Supply, a nationally certified minority-owned medical supply distributor headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Incorporated in 2020, Rhino Medical Supply features American-made products, including N95 masks, COVID-19 home health tests, and a variety of other medical equipment. Rhino Medical Supply serves public and private hospitals, healthcare systems, ambulatory surgery centers, acute care facilities, and physicians’ offices.

Secretary Hammond met with CEO Lance Brown, COO Elliot Haynie and CSO Tripp Robinson to tour Rhino Medical’s facility and discuss its contributions to medical facilities and the local community.