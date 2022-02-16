Governor Abbott Reappoints Evans, Patton To Texas Council For Alzheimer’s Disease And Related Disorders

TEXAS, February 16 - February 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Joe Evan and Eddie Patton Jr., M.D. to the Texas Council for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027. The council facilitates the coordination of state services for persons with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Joe Evans of Beaumont is the general manager of Beaumont Occupational Services, a drug, alcohol, and occupational testing facility. He is president of the Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County Board of Directors and serves on the Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and previously served on their board. Evans is also a former board member of the Garth House Mickey Mehaffy Children’s Advocacy Program. Evans received a Bachelor of Science in History Education from Florida A&M University and a Master of Science in Public Health from Lamar University.

Eddie Patton, Jr. M.D. of Houston is a general neurologist in Houston, Texas. He serves as a Texas Medical Associate alternate delegate for the American Medical Association House of Representatives and is a Harris County Medical Society delegate for the Texas Medical Association House of Representatives. He is president of the Texas Neurological Society and Chair of the Board on Medical Legislation for the Harris County Medical Society and the American Academy of Neurology Government Relations Committee. Patton received a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Pre-Medicine from Xavier University of Louisiana, a Master of Science in Biology from Alabama State University, a Master of Business Administration from Rice University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine.