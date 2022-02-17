PUP WAX REBRANDS AS PUPPINGTON, LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION 7-DAY MAGIC STICK

Puppington unveils new logo, company website, and packaging to celebrate rebrand The Limited Edition 7-Day Magic Stick is a 3-in-1 dry dog nose balm, skin treatment, and paw balm

New Name Reflects Expansion of Product Offerings and Ingredient-First, Science-Backed Approach to Dog Wellness

Puppington fills a gap in the dog care market. [Our] products are made with high quality, organic, and non-toxic ingredients that empower owners to make the best choices for their dogs.” — Julie Napolitano, founder and CEO of Puppington

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pup Wax®, an all-natural dog wellness company known for introducing the first premium clean skincare for dogs, announced today that it has rebranded as Puppington™ to support its growth and the expansion of its product offerings. The mission of Puppington is to help dogs enjoy healthier and happier lives by providing them with the purest, safest, and most effective ingredients.

Pup Wax will remain a flagship product line under the new Puppington name. To celebrate the rebrand and the essence of the original brand, Puppington is launching the “Limited Edition 7-Day Magic Stick by Pup Wax”, a 3-in-1 dry dog nose balm, skin treatment, and paw balm available now on the company’s new website. The Magic Stick boasts a restorative and hydrating formula made with organic argan and coconut oils stiffened with vegan candelilla wax to help heal flaky noses and skin irritations, while supporting healthy skin and vibrant fur coats. The mess-free applicator is perfect for pups who need a little extra care during the winter months, and it is packaged in 100% compostable paper tubes.

“Puppington fills a gap in the dog care market,” says founder and CEO Julie Napolitano. “Many dog wellness, treat, and hygiene products have harmful and questionable ingredients that aren’t beneficial to their long-term well-being – our products are different. Puppington products are made with high quality, organic, and non-toxic ingredients that empower owners to make the best choices for their dogs.” The company is also committed to sustainability by creating products and innovative packaging that promote recycling and reduce waste.

Within the next several months, Puppington will debut clean-label, functional treats and supplements that are veterinarian-formulated to help support canine immune health, digestion, joint health, mobility and relaxation. To get updates on new product launches, please sign up on puppington.co.

About Puppington

Puppington is an ingredient-first company that uses the purest, safest, and most effective ingredients to deliver your dog’s daily dose of love - backed by science. We help dogs live their healthiest, best lives and are passionate about giving back and doing our part to build a more sustainable world for people and animals by creating products that promote reuse and reduce waste. To learn more, please visit puppington.co and follow @puppington.co on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Puppington is based in Chappaqua, NY.