Lainey Dionne Releases New Remix of Her Track, 'I Love You to Death'

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island born Indie Pop musician, Lainey Dionne, is back with more magic. She just released a brand new remix of her song, ‘I Love You to Death’, remixed by Mridul Kala. This remix takes the cryptic love song and puts it with an infectious dance beat that will make you want to drive down the highway with your windows open. It is a remix of a track off of her latest album, ‘Self Titled’. This twelve song project is a rollercoaster ride of raw, honest emotions that come with toxic and healthy relationships. Dionne crafts her music so carefully and with such heart that her music delivers a distinct understanding of a multitude of emotions.

Lainey Dionne is an indie pop singer/songwriter from a small town you’ve probably never heard of. A millennial musician that writes “the sort of music that immediately makes you forget that you left a burning oven on” (Verge), and her songs paint a picture of the playlist you steal from your trendy friend. Dionne says, “I chose ‘Self Titled’ as the name for my album because I am not defined by my exes, they do not represent my name, but they did shape me into the person I am today through the good and the bad- and now that I’ve come out the other side, I feel entitled to myself again”.

Three singles from the album have won and been nominated for numerous awards including winning the International Songwriting Competition: Unsigned Only Competition and the New England Songwriting Competition. She was even featured on a segment on Today in Nashville. A New England girl at heart, Lainey is not afraid to speak her mind through her songs. She has one goal- to make you feel, and this album will do just that.

Lainey Dionne’s music is available anywhere you listen to music, and you can keep up with all of her new and upcoming work through her website!