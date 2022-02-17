WLFT Offering LIVE video coverage of Mardi Gras Parades
Reveling Viewers Can Watch LIVE Today and Binge on the Best Tomorrow!
The Mardi Gras experience is like no other in the world, and it’s a ‘bucket list’ event to see firsthand.”BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you can’t visit New Orleans this year for its famous Mardi Gras festivities, revelry, and debauchery, let WLFT 30.1 bring the views live into your personal device!
— WLFT Producer & Host LaTangela Fay
WLFT 30.1, a Baton Rouge-based digital TV channel with call letters for We’re Louisiana Festival Television, has partnered with Louisiana’s top Mardi Gras Krewes and local officials to provide live, unfiltered views of some of the season’s most popular and opulent parades and festival activities.
WLFT 30.1 is the simulcast partner with KGLA 42.4 in New Orleans and home to the Louisiana Film Channel, which showcases “all things” Louisiana, including hundreds of videos and concerts, films, comedy acts, cooking shows, and outdoor shows featuring Louisiana artists and entertainers. The channel also features current events programming, anchored by LaTangela Fay. WLFT 30.1 and KGLA 42.4 are broadcast free on Cox and EATEL cable systems.
To access “all things” Mardi Gras, virtual revelers can download the Louisiana Film Channel app for free and take advantage of a seven-day free trial subscription. Monthly subscription rates apply afterword, giving viewers full access to all Mardi Gras coverage, including more adult-themed parades, behind-the-scenes interviews and stories, as well as a host of unique Louisiana productions.
“Our mission is to share Louisiana culture, creative entertainment, history and lifestyles with our neighbors across the world, “said WLFT 30.1 Producer and Host LaTangela Fay. “The Mardi Gras experience is like no other in the world, and it’s a ‘bucket list’ event to see firsthand. The current health crisis is preventing so many across the world from even considering such an experience, so we decided to bring the party to them.”
WLFT 30.1 Producer and Host Aly Bockler agrees, “Mardi Gras is a way of life in Louisiana. It touches all that we do – not just during the holiday – but all year long. One must see it in its true context to understand its mystique and power. Our live streaming allow everyone to see and hear the scenes in real time and unfiltered.”
Bockler said a subscription to the Louisiana Film Channel will also allow viewers to “binge on all things Mardi Gras” at their viewing pleasure, as producers are capturing the best clips and behind the scenes revelations for continued play, even after “Fat Tuesday” passes.
For the past two years, the parades associated with the holiday were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” as the parades return in their full grandeur.
WLFT 30.1 will provided LIVE coverage of these popular Mardi Gras parades and activities:
• Feb. 19 – Live coverage from Uptown New Orleans begins at 1 p.m. CST with the Krewe of Pontchartrain, followed by the Krewe of Choctaw and Krewe of Freret. Cameras roll live again at 5:30 p.m. CST with the Knights of Sparta parade and Krewe of Pygmalian.
• Feb. 24 – Live coverage from Uptown New Orleans begins at 5:30 p.n. CST with the Krewe of Babylon, followed by the Krewe of Chaos and Krewe of Muses.
• Feb. 26 – Live coverage from Mid-City New Orleans begins at 4 p.m. CST with the Krewe of Endymion. Taped coverage will be provided for the Spanish Town Parade, which runs in Baton Rouge that day.
• Feb. 27 – Live coverage from the Uptown New Orleans begins at 5 p.m. with the Krewe of Bacchus.
• March 1 – Live coverage from the New Orleans French Quarter begins at 8 a.m. with the Krewe of Zulu, followed by the Krewe of Rex.
WLFT 30.1 was recently purchased by Dr. Lucus Fry and Kerry Denny and rebranded as the We’re Live Festival Television channel. The station has already garnered viewers across Louisiana and beyond, tapping into Mardi Gras’ worldwide popularity. Mardi Gras is known as Carnival or Carnaval, and is celebrated in many countries around the world, but none more colorful as in South Louisiana. The official day of Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” is March 1.
