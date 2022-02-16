Family, youth overnight summer camps offered at Whiskey Mountain

Learn outdoors; have fun

Cheyenne - Get away to Whiskey Mountain with your family this summer or send your youth for a week of summer fun. The best part? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has all the details handled. Game and Fish is hosting a series of overnight family camps — as well as overnight camps for youth — this summer at the department’s top-notch outdoor educational facility near Dubois.

“There’s no place more fun to learn about the outdoors than at Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp,” said Ashley Leonard, Game and Fish conservation educator coordinator. “You’ll learn more about hiking, fishing, canoeing, archery, native plants, fish, wildlife and more. No one gets too old for camp!”

Full details, packing information, a listing of activities and registration forms are available on the website.

FAMILY CAMPS Family camp is a four-day overnight experience for family groups to build confidence in their outdoor skills. Attendees will explore nature and learn new recreational outdoor activities, such as canoeing, archery, birdwatching and fishing together as a family.

New this year — families can learn about hunting together. Similar to Family Camp, the Hunter Education Family Camp is a 5-day overnight camp that enables families to enjoy the outdoors together while incorporating hunter education and bowhunter education curriculum. Participants will complete these courses as a part of the camp.

The cost to attend either camp is $150 per person, which includes meals and lodging. Childcare is not provided, and participants must be age 9 and up. The deadline to register is May 15. Camp dates include:

Date Camp description June 9-12 Family Camp #1 (4-day) June 23-26 Family Camp #2 (4-day) June 28 - July 1 Family Camp #3 (4-day) July 6-9 Family Camp #4 (4-day) July 28- Aug. 1 Hunter Education Family Camp #5 (5-day)

YOUTH CAMPS Youth overnight camps, offered for boys and girls, are for students 14-16 years old. Camps will teach youth about nature exploration, conservation principles and fun in the outdoors. Transportation to and from camp is not provided. The fee to attend is $150 for the 5-day, 4-night experience, meals included. Scholarships are available and applications are due by March 20.

The deadline to register is June 1.

Date Camp description July 12-16 Girls conservation camp July 19 -23 Boys conservation camp

For questions about camp, contact Ashley Leonard at ashley.leonard@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4535.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -