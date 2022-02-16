Submit Release
Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 36 and Route 164 Intersection Improvements Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 36 and Route 164 Intersection Improvements Project in Roaring Spring Borough and Napier Township, Blair County.

This project will upgrade the intersection of Route 36 (Woodbury Pike) and Route 164 (E. Main Street) as well as the intersection of Route 36 and Route 2006 (Cove Lane Road). This work is anticipated to be constructed using phased construction combined with short-term flagging.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Friendship Fire Company No. 1, 808 East Main Street, Roaring Spring, PA 16673.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Joshua D. Schaffer, by phone 814-696-7282 or by e-mail joschaffer@pa.gov.

  MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101

