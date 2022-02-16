Submit Release
ATTORNEY GENERAL, NATIVE HOPE, AND ST. JOSEPH’S INDIAN SCHOOL ANNOUNCE MAJOR MMIP FUNDING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that in cooperation with St. Joseph’s Indian School and Native Hope, Inc., a grant has been made to aid in the funding of the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.  The grant will provide $85,000 per year for the years 2022 to 2024.

The Office of Liaison will coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies to build communication and bridge the gaps in coordination and training.

“This is an important and exciting step forward for the people of South Dakota and our tribal partners,” said Ravnsborg.  “Our goal is to improve the outcomes for missing and murdered indigenous persons, but also to build and become a model for other situations where jurisdictional gaps create issues.”

“The decision to fund the grant was a logical next step in our commitment to the issue that has been a pillar of our work for seven years now,” said Executive Director of Native Hope Jennifer Long.  “In the work we do with tribal communities, we want to have a positive impact.  No more missing sisters.  No more missing indigenous people.”

The Office of the Attorney General will be initiating an employment search to find the right person to serve as the first South Dakota Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court.  The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state.  Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

