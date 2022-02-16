Andrea Harris Environmental Justice and Inclusion Subcommittee Invites Public Comment on Policy Recommendations

The Andrea Harris Task Force’s Environmental Justice and Inclusion Subcommittee will host a listening session on Thursday, February 24 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. to hear comments from the public on priorities for addressing environmental justice concerns across the state. Listening session topics range from inequities in housing to overall impact of COVID-19 in North Carolina communities. A full list of topics for discussion are available to view on the Task Force website.

Meeting introductions will be offered in English and Spanish. Comments can be submitted in Spanish and will be translated after the session to ensure accuracy.

How You Can Participate

Members of the public can sign up to provide comments by completing the online participant form by 4 p.m. on February 24. Each member of the public will be allowed a total of three minutes to speak.

Attendees can participate online or by phone.

Join via WebEx

Webinar #: 2435 790 4502; passcode: BSv68AYfpE7 (27868293 from phones)

Join via phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

+1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

Access code: 243 579 04502

Not able to attend the listening session? Members of the public can submit comments through March 17, 2022. You may send your comments/suggestions in one of three ways.

Complete the Andrea Harris Task Force public feedback form.

Leave a voicemail at (919) 707-8626

Mail correspondence to the NC Department of Administration

ATTN: Andrea Harris Task Force, 1301 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1301

Established under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 143, the Task Force’s mission is to address the social, environmental, economic, and health disparities in communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The Task Force is comprised of five subcommittees targeting core areas including Access to Healthcare, Economic Opportunities and Business Development, Educational Opportunity, Environmental Justice and Inclusion, and Patient Engagement. Learn more about the Task Force including 2021 biannual report here.

###

About NCDOA and the Andrea Harris Task Force The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force addresses the social, environmental, economic, and health disparities in communities of color disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. The Task Force is named in honor of the late civil rights activist, Andrea Harris, who dedicated her life to eliminating disparities in North Carolina, co-founding the non-profit Institute of Minority Economic Development in Durham and serving on the state’s Advisory Council for Historically Underutilized Businesses.