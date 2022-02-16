Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market to Reach US$ 4 billion by 2031 with Attaining 16% CAGR - Fact.MR Report 2022

NGS Sample Preparation Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product Type (Instruments, Kits, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Drug & Biomarker Discovery, Diagnostics, Precision Medicines) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NGS sample preparation market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, expanding at a whopping CAGR of approximately 16% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recent report published on the market by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Next generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized genomic research, paving the way for highly effective diagnosis of numerous chronic and infectious diseases, a fact that is boding well for market growth.



Historically, the market accrued significant gains, surpassing US$ 750 million in value in 2019. In recent years, NGS has been widely deployed in clinical oncology to advance personalized cancer treatment. The technique has proven useful in identifying novel and rare cancer mutations, detecting familial cancer mutation carriers, and providing molecular rationale for appropriate targeted therapy.

Consequently, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of sample preparation products, with opportunities being ample across the Asian markets. For instance, in May 2021, BGI Group signed a MoU with Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBiT) to conduct the HPV genotyping pilot project and complete 2,000 sample screenings from Ethiopia, to establish a new model of HPV screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

How Lucrative are Growth Prospects for NGS Sample Preparation across the U.S.?

The presence of a robust healthcare system is primarily bolstering NGS sample preparation adoption prospects across the US. Presence of major clinical laboratories to understand disease progression and epidemiology using NGS is heightening adoption of various sample preparation products.

Bulk of NGS sample preparation products are expected to be utilized in the oncology domain, with prominent players such as Illumina Inc. working ceaselessly to develop NGS-based in vitro diagnostic solutions for cancer. Other prominent players include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher among others.

Why are NGS Sample Preparation Product Manufacturers Leaning towards India for Future Growth?

Over the years, the Indian healthcare industry has posted highly lucrative gains, with value-based care, smart healthcare and blockchain technology making significant strides. Moreover, NGS based testing has acquired major importance, given the rising complexities in chronic and infectious diseases.

Deployment of NGS screening has been overt in key areas such as non-invasive prenatal testing, cancer diagnostics and bacterial & viral infection diagnoses. Prenatal screening is a highly promising area as it can help conceiving couples determine presence of genetic disorders such as Down’s syndrome within the fetus.

NGS Sample Preparation Market - Competitive Landscape

Offering new sampling products equipped with the latest technology, collaborations with existing manufacturers, acquisitions and securing regulatory approvals are some key expansion strategies relied upon by prominent market players. Some notable developments are:

In April 2021, QIAGEN N.V launched the QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, a viral genome enrichment and library preparation solution to significantly reduce library turnaround times and plastics use for NGS

Also, Thermo Fisher Scientific approved a definitive agreement to acquire PPD Inc. at a purchase price of US$ 17.4 billion with the objective of enhancing innovation and increase drug development productivity and foster advanced clinical research

In May 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) Inc. acquired Swift Biosciences to augment its NGS library preparation genomics kits for academic, translational and clinical research. IDT is a leader in developing and manufacturing nucleic acid products for academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology, while Swift develops and commercializes NGS Library Prep Kits that maximize data output, provide comprehensive coverage, and reduce sequencing costs.



Key Companies Profiled

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

New England Biolabs

Tecan Trading AG

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for NGS sample preparation kits, reagents, and consumables

By application, NGS sample preparation for drug & biomarker discovery poised to reach higher echelons

Academic and research institutes to remain primary NGS sample preparation end users

Presence of robust healthcare system to pivot NGS sample preparation product sales across the U.S.

India to extensively deploy NGS sample preparation products to augment prenatal screening



Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type

NGS Sample Preparation Instruments

NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents & Consumables

Application

NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery

NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics

NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines

Others Agriculture Animal Research



End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others CROs CMOs



