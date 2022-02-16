Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, and Trafficking Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000978

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 – approximately 4:03 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartley Hill Road, Saxtons River

VIOLATION: Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin and Trafficking Fentanyl

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Goodrich                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/15/2022, at approximately 4:03 PM, Fish and Game had called for assistance on a traffic stop on Hartley Hill Road, in the Village of Saxtons River. The Vermont State Police responded to assist. The operator was identified as Ryan Goodrich, 36, who had a criminally suspended license. During the investigation and search incident to arrest, Goodrich was found to be in possession of several bags of fentanyl/heroin and drug paraphernalia.  Goodrich was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and photographs, where more bags of fentanyl were located on his person. Goodrich was given a criminal citation to appear at the Windham County Court – Criminal Division, on 04/26/2022, at 1:00 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 – 1:00 PM           

COURT: Windham County Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

