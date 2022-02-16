Inslee appoints Norma Rodriguez to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Norma Rodriguez to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court. She will replace Judge Cameron Mitchell, who is retiring on March 11.

Since 1994, Rodriguez has operated her own law practice in Kennewick. In 2015, she founded and serves as a managing partner at Rodriguez Interiano Hanson and Rodgers, PLLC, a general practice firm with an emphasis in criminal defense, personal injury, and Labor & Industries disputes.

Rodriguez earned both her bachelor’s degree and her law degree from Gonzaga University.

Rodriguez is also active in the Tri-Cities community, having served as a Benton-Franklin Legal Aid Board Member (2006-2013) and as a Youth and Justice Forum Committee Member. She also is a board member of the area’s Circle of Hope Foundation.

“Norma is an immensely talented and experienced attorney,” said Inslee. “She is well-known in the Tri-Cities legal community, and she is so highly regarded by her peers, so well respected, that she will have what it takes to command her courtroom from day one.”