FDLE arrests West Palm Beach PD officer for aggravated battery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Nicholas Lordi, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens, for one count of aggravated battery in violation of Florida Statute 784.045(1)(a)1, a second-degree felony. Lordi is an officer with the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD).   FDLE’s investigation into a November 2019 encounter between Lordi, another WPBPD officer and the victim began in May 2021 at the request of the West Palm Beach Police Department. During the encounter, Lordi and the other officer attempted arrest the victim for trespassing after warning at a West Palm Beach grocery store.   Investigators found that Lordi used excessive force against the victim during the process of arresting him by punching him in the head and face multiple times and breaking his nose. The investigation showed that, after the victim was already handcuffed, Lordi also placed his knee on his head.   Lordi turned himself in last night and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.  The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 15th Judicial Circuit.

