As per DelveInsight analysis, a growing geriatric population at risk of developing various bone degenerative disorders, an increase in traumatic injuries such as car accidents, sports injuries, and others are expected to boost the Orthobiologics market growth. Furthermore rising investments in R&D and collaborations by key manufacturers, as well as an increase in various orthobiologic product approvals will also drive the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Orthobiologics Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.44% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Orthobiologics Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Orthobiologics market, upcoming developments in the medical devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, market growth trends, and key players in the Orthobiologics market.

Some of the Key Highlights from the Orthobiologics Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Orthobiologics Market during the forecasted period.

The leading Orthobiologics companies working diligently in the market include Medtronic, Stryker, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc., SeaSpine, Baxter, Exactech, Inc., RTI Surgical, Biomatlante, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A, LG Chem, TERUMO BCT, INC., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Kuros Biosciences, XTANT MEDICAL, APTISSEN, BONESUPPORT AB, and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Orthobiologics Market size was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2021 to 2026, reaching USD 6.84 billion by 2026.

On July 28, 2021, Orthofix Medical Inc., launched fiberFUSE strip, an advanced demineralized fiber bone graft solution containing cancellous bone in the US.

On July 13, 2021, RTI Surgical entered into a long-term strategic agreement with Exactech for the development and supply of biologic bone substitutes. As part of the agreement, RTI Surgical acquired Exactech's Optecure®, a 510(k)-cleared demineralized bone matrix for use as a bone graft extender in the spine, pelvis, and extremities.

On August 24, 2020, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. launched its Matriform® Si, a silicated synthetic bone graft strip designed and cleared for spinal fusion procedures in the US.

Orthobiologics Overview

Orthobiologics are substances used by orthopedic surgeons to aid in the healing of injuries. They aid in the healing of broken bones as well as injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are frequently made from substances found naturally in your body.

Orthobiologics therapy or Orthobiologic medicine is a cutting-edge field of Regenerative Medicine that employs the body's own cells and healing factors to potentially reverse the debilitating effects of osteoarthritis and accelerate healing of tendon and/or ligament injuries (rotator cuff tendonitis, ankle sprain, etc). Furthermore, the field of interventional orthobiologics is transforming orthopedic medicine.

Orthobiologics Market Insights

Geographically, the Orthobiologics market is being studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. However, North America is expected to dominate the global market. This dominance is due to an increase in traumatic injuries caused by falls, accidents, and other causes in the region. Furthermore, rising geriatric and obese populations in the region, rising incidences of spinal disorders, and rising physician and patient awareness of newly introduced orthobiologic treatment procedures and technologies are contributing to the region's Orthobiologic market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of key Orthobiologics market players such as Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic, among others, as well as their strategic business activities for the development of new orthobiologics for the treatment of various bone-related disorders, will propel the regional Orthobiologics market. For instance, Bioventus entered into a development collaboration agreement with MTF Biologics in June 2019 to co-develop the next generation placental tissue product for the treatment of painful musculoskeletal conditions, with an initial focus on knee osteoarthritis.

Orthobiologics Market Dynamics

The Orthobiologics market is currently expanding at a faster rate due to the growing burden of the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing bone degenerative disorders such as osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disorders, and others. Furthermore, the recent approval and product launches are expected to fuel the Orthobiologic market.

However, high orthobiologics treatment costs and stringent regulatory approval processes are likely to stymie the orthobiologics market. The Orthobiologics market grew slowly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because the number of elective procedures was postponed during the pandemic. Furthermore, the temporary closure of clinics due to the nationwide lockdown, disruption in supply due to logistical restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 wave, and hospitals shifting their focus to COVID management all had an impact on orthobiologics demand.

Scope of the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Bone Grafts, and Others

- Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Bone Grafts, and Others Market Segmentation By Application - Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Reconstructive & Fracture Recovery, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

- Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Reconstructive & Fracture Recovery, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Others

- Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Orthobiologics Companies - Medtronic, Stryker, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc., SeaSpine, Baxter, Exactech, Inc., RTI Surgical, Biomatlante, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A, LG Chem, TERUMO BCT, INC., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Kuros Biosciences, XTANT MEDICAL, APTISSEN, BONESUPPORT AB, and others.

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Orthobiologics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% and will reach USD 6.84 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Orthobiologics Market 7 Orthobiologics Market Layout 8 Orthobiologics Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Key Companies and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

