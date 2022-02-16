Honoapiilani Highway Improvements Public Townhall Meeting – February 22, and February 24, 2022

Main, News Posted on Feb 16, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, invites the community to a town hall meeting, which includes a question and answer session regarding the proposal to construct improvements to Honoapiilani Highway (State Route 30) between Launiupoko and Ukumehame that would address the roadway’s vulnerability to coastal hazards and sea level rise.

HDOT is seeking input from the surrounding community before initiating the environmental review process. Two online sessions will be held as follows:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Online Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84932844163

or

Join by Phone: 888-475-4499 (Toll-free)

Meeting ID: 849 3284 4163

Thursday, February 24, 2022

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Online Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82088238611

or

Join by Phone: 888-475-4499 (Toll-free)

Meeting ID: 820 8823 8611

Honoapiilani Highway, which is part of Maui’s Belt Road system, is a two-lane principal arterial highway that provides sole access to communities along the west coast of Maui and the rest of the Island. The Highway currently runs along the coastline and is chronically threatened by erosion, high wave flooding, and sea-level rise, as well as other less frequent but potentially devastating natural hazards such as tsunami and hurricanes/storm surge. The project will look at alternatives to address the susceptibility of the highway to these occurrences.

The project has been awarded a $22 Million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) construction grant from the Federal Highway Administration. This grant was competitively awarded by the US Department of Transportation for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Ms. Genevieve Sullivan prior to the meeting dates. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Ms. Genevieve Sullivan, Project Manager HDOT Highways Division 869 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, HI 96813 808-587-1834

[email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.