All Things Judicial Podcast Features Interview with Civil Rights Pioneer Clarence Henderson

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with civil rights pioneer Clarence Henderson who on February 2, 1960 helped launch the sit-in protests in Greensboro, North Carolina. Mr. Henderson shares his family background, his battle against racial discrimination in the U.S. Army, and his role in the historic events that unfolded that day which contributed to desegregation in the United States.

"Walking into F.W. Woolworth's I did not know how I was going to come out, in a vertical position in handcuffs going to jail, or perhaps in a prone position going to the hospital or even the morgue," said Henderson on the podcast. "This changed my total outlook on life. I began to realize that we all have defining moments, but those moments don't define us. It's what we do in those moments that define us."

This interview was conducted by Mel Wright, Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism, with an introduction by Chief Justice Paul Newby. A video version of this podcast is part of the commission's Historical Video Series.