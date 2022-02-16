Technological Advancement Drives Vacuum Coating Equipment Market Growth At A Rate Of 7% As Per The Business Research Company's Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers vacuum coating equipment market size, vacuum coating equipment market forecasts, major vacuum coating equipment companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the vacuum coating equipment market, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the sector are focused on developing technological solutions for vacuum coating, which include the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) vacuum coating equipment markets.

For instance, in May 2021, Singulus Technologies, a Germany-based manufacturing company, partnered with China National Building Material Co., Ltd., a China-based building material company, to develop New Vacuum Coating Machines based on CdTe Thin-Film Technology. Singulus Technologies and CNBM have agreed to collaborate on the development and delivery of new coating equipment to lower manufacturing costs, enhance cell performance, and boost output.



The global vacuum coating equipment market size is expected to grow from $27.75 billion in 2021 to $30.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Vacuum coating equipment market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $40.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the vacuum coating equipment market demand in the forecast period. Coatings play an important role in protecting the substrates of EVs and their components from rust and damage. The increasing popularity and demand for electric vehicles will lead to an increase in demand for vacuum coating equipment. For instance, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), EVs are expected to hit 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040.

Major players in the vacuum coating equipment market are Bühler Group, ULVAC Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer Srl, CVD Equipment Corporation, Semicore Equipment Inc., OC Oerlikon, Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., Izovac Ltd., IHI Corporation, PVD Products Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., Lanzhou Vacuum Equipment Liability Co., Ltd., and HEF USA.

TBRC’s global vacuum coating equipment market outlook is segmented by product into Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), magnetron sputtering, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD); by application into electronics and panel display, optics and glass, automotive, tools and hardware.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum coating equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the vacuum coating equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

