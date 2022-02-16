Caring For Others adds Poverty experts, the Former UN Food Director & Renowned Author, & announces Fortune 1000 sponsors
Ertharin Cousin, Janine Firpo to join Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow, Amy Grant at Porsche North American Headquarters in Atlanta
Ertharin Cousin and Janine Firpo are thought leaders that will be able to provide valuable insight and analysis of the problems that accompany poverty around the world.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced that the twelfth executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme and Food Insecurity expert Ertharin Cousin and best selling author and values aligned investor Janine Firpo will speak at the third annual International Poverty Forum taking place on March 4, 2022 at Porsche of North America Headquarters in Atlanta.
— CEO & Founder of Caring for Others, Eslene Richmond-Shockley
Cousin and Firpo will provide data and insights to support headlining speakers Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and Christian music icon Amy Grant as its headlining speakers. Cousin serves as a Visiting Scholar at Stanford University’s Center on Food Security and the Environment and is also a distinguished fellow of global agriculture at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Firpo, an author and values-aligned investor, spent more than 20 years in executive roles at enterprises, including Hewlett-Packard, the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Apple Computer.
Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said the addition of Cousin and Firpo showcase the nonprofit’s dedication to its mission.
“Ertharin Cousin and Janine Firpo are thought leaders that will be able to provide valuable insight and analysis of the problems that accompany poverty around the world,” Richmond-Shockley said. “Having these two experts speak at the International Poverty Forum will allow others to explore innovative solutions that may eradicate poverty around the world.”
Sponsors for the International Poverty Forum, include: Truist Bank, UPS, Trulieve, Anheuser-Busch, Global Payments, Georgia Power, Delta Community Credit Union, Peachtree Hotel Group, Regions Bank, Chick-fil-A, Nabaclis Partners, Luxury Lighting, Rhythm Communications and KIS(cubed) Events.
Caring For Others will be hosting a community food distribution in the morning of March 5 followed by the Care In The Air Block Party that evening at the Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Road Suite 2 in Atlanta.
To make a donation to the International Poverty Forum or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 407-592-9259
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com