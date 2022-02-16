A New Road Forward

Dino Miliotis CFO The Hyer Calling Foundation

Hyer Calling Foundation's Vow to Fight Stigma, Substance Abuse & Recovery

What’s most rewarding, at least for me, is offering job placement assistance through our vast network of employers” — Dino Miliotis

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyer Calling Foundation’s CFO, Dino Miliotis, announced today a national awareness campaign to address workplace stigma associated with substance abuse and recovery. “People need a second chance,” said Miliotis, a recovering addict and spokesperson for the Foundation. “The Foundation offers those in recovery the tools needed to get back into the workplace and live productive, meaningful lives.”

For more than 40 years, Miliotis himself has been a driving force in the world of business. Gracing the pages of Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine, to interviews with Sally Jesse Raphael and Oprah Winfrey, this self-made millionaire has done it all. And he lost it all to a more than 20-year addiction to alcohol.

“Those were dark days, going into rehab,” explains Miliotis. “But I vowed it would be my first and last time, I had to change.”

Miliotis, best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, made millions stocking the shelves of retail America and 63 other countries. Overnight, he revolutionized the way repellents were sold.

“My claim to fame has always been looking at the market a certain way,” Miliotis said. “Specifically, I see voids in the marketplace, not what currently exists, but what’s missing.”

After coming out of rehab, clean and sober, Miliotis’ chance encounter with Hyer Calling Foundation’s Chairman Kevin Hyer, would be the basis for his mission and life’s work.

“I refer to it as perfect strangers,” Miliotis explains, describing meeting Hyer for the first time. “We both had similar stories, looking for purpose, wanting to help millions less fortunate, and then it hit us.”

“30-days in rehab is not enough time,” Hyer explains. “It’s evident that care is based only on what insurance will cover and does nothing to address the stigma associated with addiction or recovery.” “How do they enter back into the workplace?” he adds. “Something had to change.”

There’s no doubt some employers are hesitant to hire a recovering addict. According to Better Addiction Care, the relapse statistics are but a sobering reminder of how fragile the recovery process can be.

• 90% of heroin users relapse.

• 90% of people with an alcohol addiction relapse.

• 88% of methamphetamine users relapse.

• 71% of marijuana users relapse.

“We can’t ignore these statistics,” says Miliotis. “Our Foundation is doing something about it--we address these issues head-on, offer solutions, second chances, and hope.”

The Foundation focuses on reducing the stigma of substance abuse addiction—in essence improving the workplace experience. Customized programs that include professional counseling, family counseling, life coaching, career counseling, job placement assistance, and legal services are but a few of the no-cost services offered. To donate go to https://donate.thehyercallingfoundation.org/ or call (910) 599-2854. The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.

“What’s most rewarding, at least for me, is offering job placement assistance through our vast network of employers,” says Miliotis. “Employers getting involved, willing to give others a second chance, a fresh start.”