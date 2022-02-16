Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,972 in the last 365 days.

NBA’S Justin Holiday Names Armica Nabaa Brand Manager for the in ferias Clothing Line

NBA star select founder of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group

Armica was the best choice to take the in ferias brand to the next level.”
— Indiana Pacers’ Small Forward Justin Holiday
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Ferias Clothing Line, founded by current Indiana Pacers’ Small Forward Justin Holiday, is pleased to announce that Armica Nabaa will serve as its Brand Manager. The apparel line is designed to celebrate the same love people exude during ‘holidays.’ The company name, in ferias, a Latin term for “on holiday.” Which serves both as an ode to the family name and to celebrates the love people exude during ‘holidays.’

“Armica was the best choice to take the in ferias brand to the next level,” said Holiday. “Our hope is that once you become a part of the in ferias tribe, you feel like family. Regardless of your race, gender, social class or beliefs, we want you to feel that adventurous and positive euphoria to make every day feel like a holiday.”

Nabaa is the Founder & CEO of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group, a leading sports and entertainment management firm. Areas of expertise for Nabaa include busines management, lifestyle management, public relations, brand management, and real estate & relocation.

Holiday has played eight seasons in the NBA, including the past three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. He won the 2015 World Championship with the Golden State Warriors. In addition to his apparel line, Holiday is an active philanthropist in the markets he plays.

Since launching in 2006, ATB Sports & Entertainment Group has worked with some of the most prestigious active and retired athletes of the NFL, NBA, and MLB. In addition, her practice has expanded to include individuals in the film and music industries.

For more information about ATB, please visit www.ATBManagementGroup.com; for the In Ferias brand, please visit www.inferias.com.

Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com

You just read:

NBA’S Justin Holiday Names Armica Nabaa Brand Manager for the in ferias Clothing Line

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.