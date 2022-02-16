NBA’S Justin Holiday Names Armica Nabaa Brand Manager for the in ferias Clothing Line
NBA star select founder of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group
Armica was the best choice to take the in ferias brand to the next level.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Ferias Clothing Line, founded by current Indiana Pacers’ Small Forward Justin Holiday, is pleased to announce that Armica Nabaa will serve as its Brand Manager. The apparel line is designed to celebrate the same love people exude during ‘holidays.’ The company name, in ferias, a Latin term for “on holiday.” Which serves both as an ode to the family name and to celebrates the love people exude during ‘holidays.’
— Indiana Pacers’ Small Forward Justin Holiday
“Armica was the best choice to take the in ferias brand to the next level,” said Holiday. “Our hope is that once you become a part of the in ferias tribe, you feel like family. Regardless of your race, gender, social class or beliefs, we want you to feel that adventurous and positive euphoria to make every day feel like a holiday.”
Nabaa is the Founder & CEO of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group, a leading sports and entertainment management firm. Areas of expertise for Nabaa include busines management, lifestyle management, public relations, brand management, and real estate & relocation.
Holiday has played eight seasons in the NBA, including the past three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. He won the 2015 World Championship with the Golden State Warriors. In addition to his apparel line, Holiday is an active philanthropist in the markets he plays.
Since launching in 2006, ATB Sports & Entertainment Group has worked with some of the most prestigious active and retired athletes of the NFL, NBA, and MLB. In addition, her practice has expanded to include individuals in the film and music industries.
For more information about ATB, please visit www.ATBManagementGroup.com; for the In Ferias brand, please visit www.inferias.com.
