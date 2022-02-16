Global Solar Tracker Market Share Rise at 10% CAGR By 2028, Value to Cross US$ 4.3 Billion Mark, Says Facts & Factors

[191+ Pages Research Study] As per market research reports published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Solar Tracker Market size & share revenue was worth around USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach to approximately USD 4.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10% during 2021 to 2028. The leading market players are listed in the report with their strategies, sales, and revenues are PV Hardware Solutions S.L.U., Nclave Renewable SL, NexTracker Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd, Soluciones Tecnicas Integrales Norland SL, Array Technologies Inc., and Soltec Energias Renovables SL among others.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Solar Tracker Market size & share was valued at around USD 2.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 10% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and is anticipated to surpass USD 4.3 Billion by 2028.”

The report explores the solar tracker market’s drivers & restraints and the impact they have on the demand during the projection period. Furthermore, the report analyses emerging opportunities in the solar tracker market.

Report Overview:

What is a solar tracker? How big is the solar tracker market?

Tracking would be a sophisticated method of installing and positioning solar panels. A solar tracker is used to align a solar PV panel towards the sun so that the panels receive the most sunlight possible. Fixed systems have historically experienced a reduction in overall energy utilization since they are not intended to track the sun and orient at an optimal angle. As a result, they could not obtain the sun's energy at all times of the day.

Solar trackers, which compensate for this gap, are innovative systems that can move to track the journey of the sun across the entire sky, gathering maximum sunlight and optimizing the energy output of the panel system.

Which key factors will influence solar tracker market growth?

The factors impacting the growth of the solar tracker market are

Growing demand for renewable energy

Increasing demand for solar energy from emerging economies

The growing attempts to introduce and use cleaner technologies in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to boost the global solar tracker market’s growth.

The global solar tracker market is expected to develop a competitive advantage over other sustainable technologies due to PV cells' inexpensive installation costs, configurable functionality, and increased power output. Furthermore, rising energy consumption, together with continued attempts to raise the amount of renewable energy in the energy mix will boost market statistics for solar technology, favorably boosting PV technology demand.

The growing attempts to introduce and use cleaner technologies in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to boost the global solar tracker market’s growth. Growing demand for efficient solar energy harnessing technology, together with continued technological improvements in solar tracker systems, will support industry expansion during the forecast period.

The surging need for clean energy generation in commercial institutions such as schools, retail malls, and hospitals would boost PV system market demand, boosting the solar tracker market's growth. Growing investments in the growth of commercial facilities, as well as severe environmental and efficiency criteria, will favorably contribute to the growth of the solar tracker market throughout the forecast period.

Because of their high dependability index and great cost-effectiveness, single-axis trackers will drive significant growth in the solar tracker market. Vertical and horizontal single-axis solar trackers are accessible. Furthermore, single-axis solar trackers need very little maintenance, making them a more cost-effective option than other options, stimulating demand growth for the global solar tracker market.

Which are the major players in the solar tracker market?

PV Hardware Solutions S.L.U.

Nclave Renewable SL

NexTracker Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd

Soluciones Tecnicas Integrales Norland SL

Array Technologies Inc.

Soltec Energias Renovables SL.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the solar tracker industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the solar tracker market forward?

What are the leading companies in the solar tracker industry?

What segments does the solar tracker market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the solar tracker market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Sales & Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, by Use, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Leading Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players PV Hardware Solutions S.L.U., Nclave Renewable SL, NexTracker Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd, Soluciones Tecnicas Integrales Norland SL, Array Technologies Inc., Soltec Energias Renovables SL., among others Key Segment By Product Type, By Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Which Segments would drive the growth in the market during the forecast years?

The global solar tracker market is segmented into product type, use, and region.

Dual-axis solar trackers segment dominates the global solar tracker market

Based on the product type segment, the solar tracker is bifurcated into a single axis and double axis tracker, of which the latter one leads the global solar tracker market owing to its efficient performance and significant enhancement in the power output.GPS (Global Positioning System) is embedded in the double-axis tracker to determine its real-time latitudinal & longitudinal position along with the exact date & time. As a result, CPV (Concentrator Photovoltaics) and CSP (Concentrated Solar Power) plants widely install dual-axis trackers in their solar panels.

The utility segment under application holds the major share of the global market

Solar trackers are considerably employed for utility purposes. Therefore, the utility segment holds the major revenue share of the global solar tracker market and is projected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The segment encompasses LCOE-dependent huge revenue-generating projects. Moreover, a growing number of government-based renewable projects along with the swift decline in solar photovoltaic technology costs have propelled the solar energy sector, thereby fueling the demand for solar trackers.

Which region will contribute notably towards the solar tracker market value?



North America is likely to be at the forefront of the global solar tracker market during the forecast period.

The use of maximum solar tracker installation for operational efficiency of installed panels in the United States is projected to boost demand for the product. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil have emerged as the leading importers of solar trackers. More than half of all solar tracker shipments worldwide in 2020 were for North America.

In Europe, demand for solar energy has expanded at a healthy rate. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Germany have led the way in expanding solar penetration in the country's overall power mix. This tendency, combined with aggressive green energy targets, presents huge potential opportunities for the region's solar tracker market.

The Asia Pacific region is the tracker production center, with China producing 40% of the world's tracker capacity. China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries are likely to increase their renewable energy generation in the next few years, resulting in a significant increase in demand for trackers. South Africa holds the largest share of the market in the African and Middle Eastern areas, which is predicted to increase at a strong rate over the forecast period as systems for solar power are installed.

Recent Industry Developments

March 2020 - NEXTracer announces the success of the largest tracker trade in the industry with 174 Power Global. The deal included the supply of 3.4 GW of smart solar trackers to seven 174 Power projects in the United States.

- NEXTracer announces the success of the largest tracker trade in the industry with 174 Power Global. The deal included the supply of 3.4 GW of smart solar trackers to seven 174 Power projects in the United States. May 2020 - The largest solar tracking plant in Ukraine, with a capacity of 33 MW, was inaugurated in Lyubar, Zhytomyr district. The commissioning was carried out with the help of SolControl, Soltigua's SCADA cloud computing platform, which was designed from the start to be optimized for remote support and monitoring of the solar plant.

Browse the full “Solar Tracker Market - By Product Type (Single-axis and Dual-axis), By Use (Utility, Commercial, and Residential), and By Region: Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2021–2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/solar-tracker-market

This report segments the global solar tracker market as follows:

Global Solar tracker Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Single Axis Vertical Horizontal

Dual Axis

Global Solar tracker Market: Use Segmentation Analysis

Utility

Commercial

Residential

Global Solar tracker Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our research team, the solar tracker market is projected to grow annually at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2028.

It was discovered through primary research that the solar tracker market was valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in the year 2020 and is expected to exceed USD 4.3 Billion by 2028.

Dual-axis solar trackers segment dominates the global solar tracker market during the forecast timeframe 2021-2028.

North America is likely to be at the forefront of the global solar tracker market during the forecast period.

