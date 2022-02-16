Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,961 in the last 365 days.

Moonlight Beverage Company® Charts Course for Accelerated Growth, Taps Alliance Sales and Marketing as National Broker

Nationally Recognized Brokerage Sets Sights on New Retail Channels for Moonlight’s Brands – Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy Beverage™

BASALT, COLORADO, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonlight Beverage Company® is pleased to announce Alliance Sales and Marketing will serve as the company’s new national broker of record. Alliance’s team of seasoned sales and marketing experts will be responsible for driving growth and increasing market share for Moonlight’s two functional beverage brands, Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy Beverage™.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Alliance Sales and Marketing is a powerhouse food broker that leverages its proprietary data suite and years of expertise to grow start-up brands to category leaders. Through its conventional and natural network, Alliance will collaborate with Moonlight Beverage's executive sales team to expand retail channels for Wingman and Love Life nationwide.

“We’re over the moon, quite literally with the addition to the Alliance Sales and Marketing portfolio. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Alliance’s talented team of experts who are committed and passionate. This new partnership will fulfill our company’s robust sales and marketing goals this year," said Carl Schroeder, President, and Co-Founder, Moonlight Beverage Company.

Innovation Pipeline Forms Partnership
Wingman Smart Energy and Love Life Enhanced Intimacy Beverages are made with three beneficial free-form amino acids, L-Citrulline, L-Arginine, and Taurine, that work synergistically to replenish nitric oxide levels in the body. Both brands are on-trend to disrupt the beverage category with their first-to-market, patented nitric oxide boosting formulas that enhance performance, stamina, and endurance.

Alliance’s offerings include an analytical approach to sales and marketing, including a natural channel network to leverage Wingman and Love Life in the marketplace and drive category growth through the brokerage's suite of capabilities. Moonlight Beverage will receive access to a wide range of expertise to help the brand grow across the country through the partnership.

About Moonlight Beverage Company
Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Company is the parent company of Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy™ beverages formulated with free-form amino acids. Moonlight Beverage strives to help people worldwide know the importance of nitric oxide and how this ‘miracle molecule’ can substantially improve cardiovascular health, support an active lifestyle, enhance stamina, and boost performance. For more information, visit wingmansmartenergy.com and drinklovelife.com or visit both brands on Instagram: @drink.wingman and @drinklovelife.

About Alliance Sales & Marketing
Alliance Sales and Marketing is a full-service, national food broker representing emerging and established food and beverage brands in conventional, natural, and specialty grocery stores. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alliance grows grocery brands nationwide through collaborative relationships, proprietary data analytics, and extensive industry experience. Learn more at alliancesalesinc.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:
Heather Collins, Moonlight Beverage Company, hcollins@moonlightbeverage.com
Kirsten Barner, Alliance Sales and Marketing, kbarner@alliancesalesinc.com

Heather Collins
Moonlight Beverage Company
hcollins@moonlightbeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Moonlight Beverage Company® Charts Course for Accelerated Growth, Taps Alliance Sales and Marketing as National Broker

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.