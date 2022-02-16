Moonlight Beverage Company® Charts Course for Accelerated Growth, Taps Alliance Sales and Marketing as National Broker

Nationally Recognized Brokerage Sets Sights on New Retail Channels for Moonlight’s Brands – Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy Beverage™

BASALT, COLORADO, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonlight Beverage Company® is pleased to announce Alliance Sales and Marketing will serve as the company’s new national broker of record. Alliance’s team of seasoned sales and marketing experts will be responsible for driving growth and increasing market share for Moonlight’s two functional beverage brands, Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy Beverage™.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Alliance Sales and Marketing is a powerhouse food broker that leverages its proprietary data suite and years of expertise to grow start-up brands to category leaders. Through its conventional and natural network, Alliance will collaborate with Moonlight Beverage's executive sales team to expand retail channels for Wingman and Love Life nationwide.

“We’re over the moon, quite literally with the addition to the Alliance Sales and Marketing portfolio. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Alliance’s talented team of experts who are committed and passionate. This new partnership will fulfill our company’s robust sales and marketing goals this year," said Carl Schroeder, President, and Co-Founder, Moonlight Beverage Company.

Innovation Pipeline Forms Partnership

Wingman Smart Energy and Love Life Enhanced Intimacy Beverages are made with three beneficial free-form amino acids, L-Citrulline, L-Arginine, and Taurine, that work synergistically to replenish nitric oxide levels in the body. Both brands are on-trend to disrupt the beverage category with their first-to-market, patented nitric oxide boosting formulas that enhance performance, stamina, and endurance.

Alliance’s offerings include an analytical approach to sales and marketing, including a natural channel network to leverage Wingman and Love Life in the marketplace and drive category growth through the brokerage's suite of capabilities. Moonlight Beverage will receive access to a wide range of expertise to help the brand grow across the country through the partnership.

About Moonlight Beverage Company

Colorado-based Moonlight Beverage Company is the parent company of Wingman Smart Energy® and Love Life® Enhanced Intimacy™ beverages formulated with free-form amino acids. Moonlight Beverage strives to help people worldwide know the importance of nitric oxide and how this ‘miracle molecule’ can substantially improve cardiovascular health, support an active lifestyle, enhance stamina, and boost performance. For more information, visit wingmansmartenergy.com and drinklovelife.com or visit both brands on Instagram: @drink.wingman and @drinklovelife.

About Alliance Sales & Marketing

Alliance Sales and Marketing is a full-service, national food broker representing emerging and established food and beverage brands in conventional, natural, and specialty grocery stores. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alliance grows grocery brands nationwide through collaborative relationships, proprietary data analytics, and extensive industry experience. Learn more at alliancesalesinc.com.

