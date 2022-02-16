Pain Therapeutics - Keynote Opening Addresses From The Pain Society And Eptiva Therapeutics

SMi Group reports: The 22nd Pain Therapeutics Conference welcomes The Pain Society and Eptiva Therapeutics to deliver keynote opening addresses

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on 4th to 5th May 2022 in London UK, SMi’s 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference will cover the leading advances in pain therapeutics, exploring late development clinical trials, novel treatments for chronic conditions, technology collaboration treatments, using VR and Medical Devices that carry out non-invasive nerve stimulation.

Industry leaders will uncover the latest advancements in the field, highlighting the use of opioids and the future for cannabinoids within the pain therapeutics field.

This year's conference day one and two opening keynotes will focus first to look deeper into understanding chronic pain and secondly to delve into developing analgesic for treatment of pain including case studies.

SMi Group are delighted to have The British Pain Society and Eptiva Therapeutics Ltd join the conference, both of whom will be delivering keynote opening address on:

“Pain is Pain – or is it?” – Perspectives on Chronic Pain

•Chronic pain results in major health and welfare expenditure, but its management is not well supported

•The multifactorial biopsychosocial aspects of pain is often not acknowledged resulting in poor management

•Pharmacological management are often targeting symptom control rather than treating the cause

•Multimodal interdisciplinary management is needed but is delivered piece-meal

Arun Bhaskar, President, The British Pain Society

Personalized Analgesics® research: a novel network biology approach to transform pain R&D

•Chronic pain is a huge burden to patients and society as a whole with a lack of safe and effective analgesic treatments

•Innovation in the pain area is extremely low with few new medicines reaching patients due to exceptionally high attrition rates in R&D.

•New transformative approaches for pain drug development are required to improve the probability of R&D success and encourage increased investments into the area

•This presentation will describe a novel Personalized Analgesics® network biology approach to link research targets to disease, based on our development of the Pain Landscape® the Pain diseasome®

•Creating R&D methods that link the mechanistic research target to the most appropriate disease can develop more precision-analgesics de-risking R&D and helping create improved solutions for patients

Mark Field, CEO and Co-founder, Eptiva Therapeutics Ltd.

The Pain Therapeutics Conference will aim to discuss new case studies and regulatory perspectives will bring together the challenges and successes of both pre-clinical and clinical development to equip attendees with the necessary knowledge to advance the pain therapeutic industry.

