Senior Move Management Firm Announces New Photo Digitization Service

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is proud to announce their new Photo Digitization service is now available.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is proud to announce their new Photo Digitization service is now available. It will be offered as both a standalone service and as an addition to a client’s active project. This service enhances the current capabilities of Pathfinders past their moving, downsizing, organizing, and design foundation.

Photo digitization preserves old, fragile photos by making a print-to-digital transfer and allows for stress-free organization and sharing. Pathfinders takes client photo albums and scans each image to a computer, producing a final high-quality CD or flash drive that holds all the memories in a digital format. Photo digitization is a highly valuable service that helps ensure print photos never get lost or damaged and helps declutter a home during downsizing and moving.

Over the last two years, Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most highly regarded senior move management companies in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, the firm has been selected as a finalist for the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year due to its rapid growth, dedication to community service, and proven best-in-class moving experience. They continue to prove their innovative abilities with service offerings like photo digitization. Their team of experts has established partnerships with some of the largest assisted living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

“Our team is very excited to offer such a unique service to the community,” said Janeen Salzgeber, Managing Partner of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions. “Photo Digitization is going to make such a positive impact on our clients and the Pathfinders downsizing capabilities.”

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides the Tampa Bay area senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their moving and downsizing services help a range of individuals, from busy professionals to those who may be declining in health and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include coordinating moves, designing new spaces, donating unused items, managing the unpacking process, and finding new furnishings. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process.