Sales of Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market to hit US$ 1.83 billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Analysis by Product Type (Biopsy Needles and Aspiration Needles), Application (Tumor/Cancer Applications, Wound Applications), Procedure (Image-guided Procedures and Non Image-guided Procedures) – Forecast to 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aspiration and biopsy needles market is forecasted to be worth US$ 0.87 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 7% forecast to hit US$ 1.83 billion by 2032.



Attributes Details Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7% Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market (2026) US$ 1.29 Bn Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Attraction Asia Pacific to gain momentum

Many growth-promoting factors are driving the aspiration and biopsy needles market, along with rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, greater cancer awareness campaigns by global health organizations and governments, and rising cancer diagnoses.

Cancer screening, cancer management visits, and cancer biopsy procedures have all decreased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, cancer screening operations were hampered due to the lockdowns, resulting in a reduction in demand for biopsy needles.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14287

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has resulted in a substantial drop in imaging operations (for all modalities).

The aspiration and biopsy needles market players have an opportunity to expand their presence in the unexplored aspiration and biopsy needles market of emerging nations. For example, in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, the senior population and cancer prevalence rapidly rise, yet biopsies are mostly administered using the standard surgical approach.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea provide market participants with high-growth potential. As a result, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The driving factors of the aspiration and biopsy needles market are fueling the global of this regional aspiration and biopsy needles market are increased government initiatives for cancer diagnostics and screening, increased research activities, and the high incidence of cancer in significant Asia Pacific countries such as India and China.

As a result, enterprises in the area have begun merging several imaging modalities to improve the operation and lower the cost for patients. Furthermore, as individuals in this country become more informed about efficient cancer diagnostic procedures, aspiration and biopsy needles market manufacturers have the potential to expand by focusing on developing-country clients.

"India is facing an acute shortage of oncologists, radiotherapists, and surgical oncologists. With 1.8 million cancer patients in the country, there is only one oncologist to treat every 2,000 patients."

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14287

Radiologists and surgeons use biopsy needles to examine abnormalities at a specific site. Since these treatments include cuts and incisions for obtaining tissue samples, patients may become infected. In addition, aspiration and biopsy needles are frequently reused, which raises the risk of infection during these operations. Although the reuse of biopsy needles is discouraged by healthcare authorities and product manufacturers, the practice persists, particularly in underdeveloped nations.

Key Takeaways:

By 2026, the global aspiration and the biopsy needle are estimated to reach US$ 1.29 billion.

Core needle biopsy (CNB) is the most common type of biopsy, accounting for over 47% of the total aspiration and biopsy needle market in 2019.

Hospitals accounted for 74.3% of the entire aspiration and biopsy needle market in 2019.

North America is the world's largest consumer area, accounting for 35.2% of worldwide aspiration and biopsy needle market sales in 2019.

Europe is a significant consumer aspiration and biopsy needle market, accounting for 30.46% of worldwide sales.

Vacuum-assisted biopsy, biopsy guns, and biopsy forceps and punches will all develop at far faster rates than Fine Needle Aspiration, with CAGRs of 3.97 percent, 3.70 percent, and 1.63 percent, respectively.

Ask For Customization - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14287

Comparative View of Adjacent Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

Attributes Aspiration & Biopsy

Needles Market Pen Needles Market Needles Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 7% 11% 8% Market Value (2026) US$ 1.3 Bn US$ 2.2 Bn US$ 9.8 Bn Growth Factor Growing number of cases in cancer and awareness with check-ups camps to drive demand. Rising preference for biosimilar drugs as well as emerging markets to drive demand. Growing adoption of injectable drugs to drive demand for needles. Opportunity Improvements in the healthcare infrastructure to drive demand for disease management techniques. Favorable policies by governments and insurance service providers to offer opportunities. Availability of needle technology to decrease the pain level and anxiety is likely to boost market growth. Key Trends Investments in APAC could benefit in lowering overhead costs. Expansions as well as product launches are the key move. Awareness about blood donation to improve market potential.

Competitive Landscape

To expand their portfolio and streamline the competition, manufacturers in the aspiration and biopsy needles market have acquired other companies in recent years.

Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices Inc., CONMED Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sterylab s.r.l., Cook Medical LLC, and Cardinal Health Inc. are among the significant global aspiration and biopsy needles market manufacturers.

The following are some noteworthy developments in this aspiration and biopsy needles market's competitive landscape:

In September of last year, Olympus Corporation of Tokyo gained FDA certification for its EZ Shot Plus 25 G needle.

Olympus Corporation, based in Tokyo, introduced aspiration biopsy needles with Side Port - Reusable to the market in April 2016. (NA-2C-1)

In the United States, Cook Group Incorporated released the EchoTipProCore 20 Gage Needle a few years ago. It was designed for fine needle biopsy with ultrasound guidance (FNB).

In January 2021, Hologic, Inc. acquired SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, a leader in biopsy site biomarkers, for USD 64.00 million. The acquisition funds Hologic, Inc.'s strategy to deliver a varied range of novel solutions for breast cancer treatment. Hologic, Inc. would be able to expand the breast cancer marker portfolio.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14287

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Repositioning and Offloading Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the repositioning and offloading market is set to experience ~4% (CAGR) growth during the year 2021-2031.

Injectable Potassium Phosphate Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the injectable potassium phosphate market is set to experience ~8.6% (CAGR) growth during the year 2021-2031.

Histoplasmosis Treatment Market: Histoplasmosis Treatment market is looking forward to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

CRISPR Genomic Cure Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the CRISPR Genomic Cure market will undergo a steady growth during 2021-2031.

Malaria Ag Rapid Testing Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Malaria Ag rapid Testing Market is set to experience 5% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Human Osteoblasts Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Human osteoblasts market is set to witness a 7.1% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Fluid Transfer Solutions Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Fluid transfer solutions market is set to witness a growth of 5% and 7% during 2021-2031.

Bioprocess Containers & Fluid Transfer Solutions Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the bioprocess containers & fluid transfer solutions market is set to witness a 14.7% growth during the year 2021-2031.

RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market is set to witness a 6.6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment market is set to witness a 5.6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aspiration-and-biopsy-needles-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/aspiration-and-biopsy-needles-market