Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market is gravitating towards impressive business prospects amidst grow at 15.7%

global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market was valued at US$ 152.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 461.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Overview

The first generation of digital scanners was light-sensitive and bulky, and required the use of special magnetic tape machines. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, researchers at Bell Labs devised a new method for recording images by transferring an electrical charge along a semiconductor surface. The device was composed of an array of light-sensitive sensors. Such devices are known as charge-coupled devices. With the development of high-definition video cameras, the range of these devices has increased. Government agencies are encouraged to adopt standards-based environments for their imaging systems to facilitate portability and interoperability. Since the process of scanning is crucial to government business, the choice of scanners should be made with care.



Drivers

Rapid adoption among dentists to achieve precision in performing dentistry procedures is expected to propel the growth of the digital impression standalone scanners market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing application of CAD/CAM solutions in tooth restoration procedures is expected to further cushion growth of the digital impression standalone scanners market throughout the forecast period.

Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market: Regional Analysis:-

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years.

๐‘ช๐’๐’Ž๐’‘๐’†๐’•๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ฌ๐’๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•:

โค‡ Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

โค‡ Hint-Els GmbH

โค‡ 3M ESPE (3M Company)

โค‡ Carestream Health Inc.

โค‡ 3Shape A/S

โค‡ Ormco Corporation (Dimensional Photonics International Inc.)

โค‡ Align Technology Inc.

โค‡ Planmeca Oy

โค‡ Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Technologies Inc.)

โค‡ Densys3D Ltd.



Key Takeaways:

โŸผ The digital impression standalone scanners market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities and an expanding biotechnology sector.

โŸผ For instance, in August 2021, a major dental care provider, Sage Dental, partnered with Straumann Group, an esthetic dentistry provider, to develop an AI-based remote dental monitoring solution.

โŸผ In geographic news, the European region is foreseen to be a workhouse in this timeframe for the global digital impression standalone scanners market on the heels of early adoption of 3D technology in dental procedures and increasing dental disorders.

โŸผ In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another hotly anticipated contender for the global digital impression standalone scanners market on account of increasing cases of periodontal diseases and a rising number of dental care centers.

How is the Report Helpful?

โžฑ The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

โžฑ Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.



Reasons to Buy this Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Report:

โžง This study presents an analytical depiction of the global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

โžง The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

โžง The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

