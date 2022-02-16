Increasing Adoption of Service Lifecycle Management Application Market to Augment Growth at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2027

global Service Lifecycle Management Application market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Service Lifecycle Management Application market was valued at US$ 165,103,4024.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 294,378,7332.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2027.

Service lifecycle management is an important aspect of the overall service delivery process. The software helps you to measure customer satisfaction, reduce waste, improve customer retention and improve the company's ability to compete in today's marketplace. It is a complete system that integrates the strategic goals of your organization and the most effective approaches to deliver quality services while conserving resources. The main objective of service lifecycle management is to support the long-term sustainability of your company and help it achieve its goals in an increasingly competitive environment. To ensure your organization remains at the forefront of technology, you must be agile in your approach to technology.



COVID-19 scenario:

Due to the imposed lockdown and various restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, the manufacturing and industrial operations were either slowed down or completely stopped, thus declining the demand dynamics of the Service Lifecycle Management Application Market worldwide.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

⤇ Honeywell International Inc.

⤇ Intergraph Corporation

⤇ Lockheed Martin Corporation

⤇ Environmental System Research Institute Inc.

⤇ Motorola Solution Inc.

⤇ Guardly

⤇ Rockwell Collins Inc.

⤇ Iridium Communication Inc.

⤇ Siemens AG

Major players operating in the global service lifecycle management application market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2021, SirionLabs partnered with KPMG, the audit, tax and advisory firm, for helping enterprises accelerate their business transformation journey to drive better outcomes in third party relationships.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of service lifecycle management applications is expected to propel growth of the global service lifecycle management application market. For instance, in February 2021, Mobileum Inc., a provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, expanded its partnership with Developing Solutions, a privately held network testing firm that focuses on testing 3G/4G/5G wireless and IMS core interfaces.

R&D in automated service lifecycle management is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the service lifecycle management application market. For instance, in April 2018, ADVA Optical Networking, a cloud and mobile services provider, and Amartus, software development and integration company, demonstrated automated service lifecycle management using MEF 3.0 architecture at MPLS + SDN + NFV WORLD in Paris. Moreover, launch of open-source service hubs is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020, Kubermatic, a Germany-based startup, launched an open-source tool called KubeCarrier that automates lifecycle management of services, applications, and hardware using Kubernetes Operators.

The global service lifecycle management application market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in February 2021, Beyond Technologies acquired Ibridia, a provider of SAP solution manager/SAP application lifecycle management solutions for SMEs and large enterprises.



Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

