Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Projected to Reach Over USD 2,598.6 Million by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market size is expected to reach over USD 2,598.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The Hydroxychloroquine Market globally is driven majorly by high prevalence of such situations, especially in the emerging nations of Southeast Asia and Africa. Additionally, it has seen a sudden boost in demand, due to some of the restricted-scale studies which proved its efficacy opposite to COVID-19 virus. Nonetheless, a lot more clinical trials and tests are required before Hydroxychloroquine commercializes as the drug for COVID-19 treatment, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market by Application (Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis), by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Hydroxychloroquine Market stood at USD 901.4 Million in the year 2021.

List Of Prominent Players in the Hydroxychloroquine Market:

Sanofi

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Zydus Cadila

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Prasco Laboratories

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rise in Spread of Diseases Like, Covid-19, and Malaria

The Hydroxychloroquine Market growth enhanced by the increasing cases of contagious diseases that includes majorly malaria and coronavirus and expanded R&D. In addition, advancements in the treatment choices and existence of well-established facilities in healthcare are some of the impacting determinants for the Hydroxychloroquine drugs demand. Nevertheless, discontinuation and product recalls of drugs are also the factors which can hinder the market growth.

Hydroxychloroquine is an analogue and medication of chloroquine. It has antimalarial as well as antirheumatic features. It has been widely used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as well. It has been acknowledged that clinical use of the drug Hydroxychloroquine has substantially enhanced the treatment proportion of patient who are suffering from COVID-19.

Restraint: Side Effects with the Use of Hydroxychloroquine

One of the key factors hampering the market growth for Hydroxychloroquine is side effects which are related with the use of it. In addition, the clinical efficacy via randomized clinical is not assessed for harmful effects in COVID-19. The ambivalence of effects which are long term is likely to harm the market growth for Hydroxychloroquine Market. Studies have shown the side effects associated with the use of this drug which are, cardiac problem, diarrhea, stomach ache, and other side effects due to its prolonged use.

Regional Trends

North America is likely to witness an upward growth for Hydroxychloroquine Market during the forecasted period due to high occurrence of malaria and increase in the demand for Hydroxychloroquine drug for the treatment of coronavirus. North-America is likely to be the second largest expanding regional segment owing to the existence of high diagnostic rate and refined healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Developments

June, 2021: Catalent, Inc. announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics Gmbh, a leading developer and manufacturer of GMP Grade human induced pluripotent stem cells. This acquisition will help the company’s existing stem cell therapy process development and manufacturing capabilities.

Catalent, Inc. announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics Gmbh, a leading developer and manufacturer of GMP Grade human induced pluripotent stem cells. This acquisition will help the company’s existing stem cell therapy process development and manufacturing capabilities. Dec, 2020: Lonza announced an expansion and collaboration with Arunia pharmaceuticals in order to expand a manufacturing capacity for an efficient production and manufacturing of Voclosporin.

Lonza announced an expansion and collaboration with Arunia pharmaceuticals in order to expand a manufacturing capacity for an efficient production and manufacturing of Voclosporin. July, 2020: The USFDA cautioned against the use of hydroxycloroquine and chloroquine to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients due to risk of heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph system disorders, liver failure and problems, and kidney injuries.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Hydroxychloroquine Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 901.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,598.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Application

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Malaria

Lupus Erythematosus

Rheumatoid Arthritis Distribution Channel Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

