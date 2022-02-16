Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market is Expected to Grow at an 11.4% CAGR by 2027 | Ecova, Urjanet, Sphera

global sustainability & energy management software market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the new emerging markets around the world today is the field of sustainable technology and green technologies, as more industries are becoming aware of their impact on our planet, which is the reason why sustainability and energy management software has become a necessity in the market.

The global sustainability & energy management software market was valued at US$ 987.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 2,326.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027.

With the growth of green technology, demand for better management tools to help businesses and individuals alike to adapt and maximize their use of energy and resources has risen. As well, with green technologies are becoming a mainstay in our everyday lives, there has also been an increase in the demand for sustainability and energy management software in the business domain.

The increasing need for energy-efficient solutions in the residential sectors and increasing number of housing units is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global sustainability & energy management software market. For instance, according to The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2019, an estimated 1.290 million housing units were started in the U.S., witnessing an increase of 3.2% compared to 2018.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

⤿ IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA)

⤿ Figbytes Inc.

⤿ Schneider Electric

⤿ Gensuite LLC

⤿ SAP SE

⤿ Envizi

⤿ ICONICS Inc.

⤿ Ecova Inc.

⤿ Urjanet

⤿ Verisae Inc.

⤿ Thinkstep

⤿ UL EHS Sustainability

⤿ Enablon

⤿ Sphera

⤿ CA Technologies

⤿ Accuvio.

Market Dynamics:

Development and launch of new products and services is expected to propel growth of the global sustainability & energy management software market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Schneider Electric launched its Climate Change Advisory Service, an evolution of the firm's existing consulting services designed to deliver a holistic solution to business' sustainability challenges and climate action.

One of the most critical roles in any business today is energy and its consumption, which can directly or indirectly impact the production, infrastructure, operations, maintenance, and the future of any business. Green technology and sustainability software have the ability to create systems that help businesses better manage their energy consumption while reducing their environmental impact.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

⇀ In-depth analysis of the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market.

⇀ Detailed market segmentation.

⇀ Competitive-landscape analysis.

⇀ Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

⇀ Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

⇀ Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

⇀ Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

⇀ The geographical presence of the key players.

How is the Report Helpful?

➱ The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

➱ Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Major players operating in the global sustainability & energy management software market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2020, FigBytes Inc. partnered with THG Energy Solutions to combine THG’s energy and demand management services with FigBytes’ sustainability and environmental, social and governance management platform.



Reasons to Buy this Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Report:

➧ This study presents an analytical depiction of the global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➧ The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

➧ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

