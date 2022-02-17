Affordable Montessori Material Inc. has been a proud Canadian based supplier of quality Montessori equipment across US

ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afford Montessori Material Inc. carry authentic Montessori material that covers the various aspects of the Montessori classroom; sensorial, practical life, language, mathematics, science along with a selection of books and stationery. Suited for any buyer, Affordable Montessori Material offers discount Montessori material along with a line of premium Montessori equipment Whether youare looking to establish a new Montessori School or would like to upgrade a Get rid of Montessori classroom, Affordable Montessori is the place for you. America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. also carry a wide range of toddler material and pre casa material, ideal to stimulate the young mind and prepare the child for their journey. America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. are constantly adding new products to our website and also welcome suggestions from schools to provide classroom specific materials that suit your needs. America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. look forward to the opportunity to work with you.

Affordable Montessori Material Inc. (AMMI) was founded in 2004 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In 2010, the Gilani family bought over Affordable Montessori Material Inc.(AMMI) and moved its operation to a suburb of Toronto; Pickering.

Mr. Nadir Gilani, President, and CEO of AMMI have been involved in the education system for over 20 years; 7 years of which he spent as a teacher and another 15 years as director of Aga Khan Education Services Company of India where he was the chairperson for the Aga Khan schools in India. With his experience and knowledge of the education system in general, Mr. Gilani understands the importance of education and the need for having a strong basic foundation on which future knowledge will be gained. As such, his mission with AMMI is to ensure the top quality product for Montessori educationist and their complete satisfaction with the product and service. It is his hope that this, in turn, will foster a happy and effective learning environment for the young minds of the Montessori system.

Affordable Montessori Material Inc’s operation is headed by Ms. Naghma Navodia and Mr. Rahim Gilani. Since their position with the company, a lot of research and development has taken place within the company resulting in improvement in quality and expansion in the product line. They Consistently Meet With Teachers from different institutions to gather the need of today’s Montessori teachings. Quality of product was by far the most important aspect considering it was used to train the young minds and given in their hands for tactile understanding. Rahim and Naghma took to the challenge and have since then sourced few manufacturers from around the globe to improve the quality of material supplied by AMMI.

Along with ensuring continuous improvement in the quality of our products, AMMI also takes great pride in the quality of service received by its clients. At AMMI it is not only important that America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. deliver the right product at the right price and at the right time but also the notion of how it takes care of the entire transaction. AMMI puts special care in ensuring that its client receives the service that they expect. AMMI will be with you from the time you place your order, to the time it is delivered to your satisfaction and most definitely at the time when you need us.

Remember at AMMI America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. not only deliver great products at affordable prices but America. Afford Montessori Material Inc. deliver a promise, promise of your SATISFACTION.